Citigroup Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $151.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of VMC opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

