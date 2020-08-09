Citigroup Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $550.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $968.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $850.06.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $41.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,447.66. 196,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a PE ratio of 759.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,318.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $862.12. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,077 shares of company stock valued at $66,424,376. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,910,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

