Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,729. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

