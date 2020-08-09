City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

Get City Developments alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded City Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

CDEVY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 3,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Developments (CDEVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.