Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

CLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.93.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,078,561.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

