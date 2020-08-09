Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Issues Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of COCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 3,263,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COCP shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

