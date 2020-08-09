Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,937. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $420.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $324,760. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

