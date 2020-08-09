Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.55 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($6.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.06) by ($1.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%.

Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,669. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

