Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.55 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($6.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.06) by ($1.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%.
Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,669. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.