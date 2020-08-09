Credit Suisse Group Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $91.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 120.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

