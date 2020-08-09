Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 744,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,928. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 4.24.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.22%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after buying an additional 514,345 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 733,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 975,034 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 428,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 229,970 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.