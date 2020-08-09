CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.09. 310,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,788. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.12.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

