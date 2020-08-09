D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.90. 35,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $106,232,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,915,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.