DA Davidson Downgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,724. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 45.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.