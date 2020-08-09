Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DSKE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.24. 17,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,243. Daseke has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, Director Brian Bonner acquired 76,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,769.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko acquired 108,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 89,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

