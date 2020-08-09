Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $838,073.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,959.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $6,074,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,998,798 shares of company stock worth $242,067,077. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $11,528,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 776,192 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion and a PE ratio of -3,764.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

