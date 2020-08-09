Dell (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.90.

DELL stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $60.39. 21,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,642. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. Dell’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dell by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Dell by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dell by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

