Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.29

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.29 and traded as low as $14.15. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 2,685,113 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAZ. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $152,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

