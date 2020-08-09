DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised DLH from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DLH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.30.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. DLH had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DLH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in DLH by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.