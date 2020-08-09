Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.63. 100,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

