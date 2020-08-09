Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE DCF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

