DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of DXPE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,174. The stock has a market cap of $314.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, Director Timothy P. Halter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at $446,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

