Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBMT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,583. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $61,372.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

