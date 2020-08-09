Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.82. 1,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,054. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $965.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 71.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

