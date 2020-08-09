Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
EGRX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $649.39 million, a PE ratio of 279.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
