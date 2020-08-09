Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

EGRX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $649.39 million, a PE ratio of 279.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

