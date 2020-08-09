East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 11,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

