Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

DEA traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,960. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

