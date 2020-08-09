Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of EBIX traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. 32,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ebix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ebix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ebix by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ebix by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 63,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ebix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

