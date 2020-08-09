Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $690.26 million, a PE ratio of 160.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

