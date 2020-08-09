Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.
NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $690.26 million, a PE ratio of 160.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.