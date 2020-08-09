Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 14,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

