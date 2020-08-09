Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. 46,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.42. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.