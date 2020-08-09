Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 226.14%.

Shares of EARN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.98. 2,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,854. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $138.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,866.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 192,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,646 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EARN. ValuEngine cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.