Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 167.69% and a negative net margin of 18,262.44%.

Energous stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $44,752.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 420,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,672 shares of company stock worth $109,462. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

