Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.94. 216,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 11.02. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,550,463 shares of company stock worth $11,685,093. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 59.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 18.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.