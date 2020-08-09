Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $55,683,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $14,110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $7,512,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 24,943,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,979,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

