ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised ENGlobal from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,459. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of ENGlobal worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

