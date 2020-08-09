Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Equitable stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 799,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -341.44 and a beta of 1.76. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

