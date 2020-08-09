Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.
Equitable stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 799,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -341.44 and a beta of 1.76. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
