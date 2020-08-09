ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,899. The firm has a market cap of $144.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 18.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 33.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

