Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EVOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. 3,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,187. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

