Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Posts Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Evolent Health updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

EVH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 31,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

