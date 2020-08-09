Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $85.23. 22,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,850. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,028,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.