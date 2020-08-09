Fastjet (LON:FJET) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.04. Fastjet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 129,518,513 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

About Fastjet (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

