Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Fauquier Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $22.16.
Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.
About Fauquier Bankshares
Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.
