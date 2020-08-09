Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Fauquier Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 41.2% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 221,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

