FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $6,484,925 in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.26. 54,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.09. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $176.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

