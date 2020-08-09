First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FBMS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $453.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.46%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Bancshares by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Bancshares by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.