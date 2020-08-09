First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FBIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Business Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. 256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,153. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In related news, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 209.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

