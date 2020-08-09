First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 355,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $7,251,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of First Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 714,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.60. 2,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $468.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THFF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

