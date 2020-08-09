First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. 435,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,607,986. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

AG has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

