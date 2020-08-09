First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 3.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

FPE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 14,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

