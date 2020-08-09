First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

MYFW has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of First Western Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 278.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

