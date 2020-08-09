Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.41.

FISV stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. 176,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.04.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

